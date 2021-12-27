In the third Test, Australia takes a narrow lead while England fights back.

After England produced a comeback to keep their Ashes ambitions alive on Monday, Marcus Harris scored a fighting 76 to put Australia 15 runs ahead at tea on day two of the third Test.

It happened after the visitors’ camp was rattled by four positive Covid instances, but no players were among them.

In reply to England’s first-innings 185, Australia were 200 for six at the interval, with Cameron Green unbeaten on 12 and Alex Carey undefeated on nine.

After devastating defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England needs to win to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia needing only a draw to keep the urn.

England grabbed their chances on a pitch that favored the bowlers, with Harris and Travis Head (27) both falling in the first session, both caught by skipper Joe Root at slip.

Before lunch, the visitors took the vital wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, as well as nightwatchman Nathan Lyon.

With figures of 3-24 off 19 overs, Jimmy Anderson was at his terrifying best.

England had collapsed in the last session of the first day, with Australia surviving 16 overs to reach stumps on 61 for one, with dangerman David Warner dismissed for 38 by Anderson.

Harris returned on the 20th minute, with Lyon still without a goal.

The much-maligned opener came into the game under fire following a terrible series so far, but he held in there grimly as Australian wickets fell all around him.

With a three off Mark Wood, Harris repaid coach Justin Langer’s faith by scoring only his third 50 in 13 Tests and his first in two years.

But, after the superb Anderson enticed an edge that Root caught at slip, he fell on 76, leaving Harris still looking for his first Test century.

Head, who produced a swashbuckling 152 in the first Test in Brisbane, put on a terrific show before flailing at a probing Ollie Robinson ball, which was also caught by Root, to end a 60-run partnership with Harris.

After Covid drama in the England camp, the team was compelled to undertake urgent quick antigen testing as they were ready to leave for the MCG, play began half an hour late.

All of the athletes tested negative, but two members of the support crew and two family members did.

The second Test in Adelaide was hampered by the Coronavirus, with Australian skipper Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start due to close contact with the virus. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.