In the third quarter, Petrobras made a profit of $5.9 billion dollars.

Petrobras, the state-owned oil firm of Brazil, announced a $5.9 billion net profit for the third quarter on Thursday, exceeding analysts’ estimates as oil prices continued to rise.

It was the company’s fourth consecutive quarterly profit, up from a $236 million loss in the same quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus epidemic had sent crude prices plunging.

Petrobras has recovered since then, thanks to rising prices, to the point that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro claimed earlier on Thursday that the company was making too much money.

In his weekly live speech on social media, he added, “Petrobras ought to be a corporation that doesn’t post unnecessarily large earnings, as it has been doing.”

“It has to serve a social function in the true sense of the word.”

Bolsonaro made the statements shortly before the firm reported a profit of $8.1 billion for the July-September period, following a profit of $8.1 billion in April-June.

The rise came mostly from Brent oil prices rebounding to an average of $73.47 per barrel in the third quarter, up 70.9 percent in a year, according to Petrobras.

As fuel costs rise, the firm has primarily passed that increase on to customers at the pump, enraging consumers — and Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday, the president slammed Petrobras, saying, “With all due respect, it’s a state-run business that’s just giving me headaches.”

He claimed he was considering placing the company “on the radar” for privatization as part of his government’s major privatization program.

In the past, Bolsonaro has not shied away from stirring things up at Petrobras.

In February, he named army reserve general Joaquim Silva e Luna as CEO of Petrobras, succeeding esteemed CEO Roberto Castello Branco, who had previously stated that the company should not be “surprising customers” with price hikes.