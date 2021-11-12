In the third quarter of 2021, the NAGA Group had a 150 percent increase in revenue.

In today’s globe, the crypto world is a rising financial controller, providing better investment prospects than traditional finance. For crypto aficionados, the last two years have been incredible, with more beneficial currencies flooding the market. Furthermore, both institutional and individual investment interest is at an all-time high.

The Wallstreetbets scandal, which involved Gamestop and AMC, was a crucial factor in this outcome. The Gamestop and AMC stocks soared thanks to retail investors, causing Wall Street to suffer significant losses. Particularly, more young individuals are becoming interested in crypto and stocks as a way to supplement their income.

New investors, on the other hand, incur numerous hazards because they are unfamiliar with the trading business. As a result, social trading (copy trading) systems have grown in popularity, allowing newcomers to learn from experts. The pros, on the other hand, profit if the parties that imitate their style succeed. The purpose of this post is to explain why you should use the NAGA platform for copy trading.

The NAGA group has been active in the market since 2015, establishing itself as a growing fintech firm that takes use of decentralization. Crypto, other digital assets, and stocks are among the assets available on the platform. Furthermore, its global alliances help to increase its popularity while aiming to give the greatest brokerage services to its users.

It recently generated a stir in the traditional and crypto markets following the publishing of a quarterly report, demonstrating its exceptional success from Q3 2020. According to the data, it has increased by 157 percent in the last year and by 38 percent since the second quarter of 2021.

The research emphasizes the growing interest in crypto and digital assets, which accounted for 15% of overall income this year. It further claims that since 2020, the platform’s digital asset transaction has increased by 600 percent. The platform currently has a net revenue of $48 million and is projected to continue on this path.

This is the 11th year in a row that NAGA has managed to grow and demonstrate its market potential. It also demonstrates investor confidence in the platform, as evidenced by a significant increase in the platform’s number of investors and trades.

NAGA complies with European standards governing financial markets while also abiding by Cyprus laws. As a result, the MiFID laws must be followed by the fintech company under European law. The company can do business both onshore and offshore if European rules judge its services safe.

