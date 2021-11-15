The Washington Newsday

In the third quarter, Covid hit Japan’s economy worse than expected.

According to data released Monday, Japan’s economy shrunk significantly more than predicted in the three months to September, as a jump in virus cases slowed spending and supply chain concerns affected industry.

The world’s third-largest economy fell by 0.8 percent in the third quarter, far more than the 0.2 percent predicted by economists.

A 1.2 percent drop in household consumption coincided with the establishment of a viral state of emergency over the summer, when Japan experienced its worst-ever Covid rise.

A reduction in non-residential investment, which fell 3.8 percent due to a chip shortage and supply churn, also weighed severely.

