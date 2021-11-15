In the third quarter, Covid hit Japan’s economy worse than expected.

According to data released Monday, Japan’s economy shrunk significantly more than predicted in the three months to September, as a jump in virus cases slowed spending and supply chain concerns affected industry.

The world’s third-largest economy fell by 0.8 percent in the third quarter, far more than the 0.2 percent predicted by economists.

A 1.2 percent drop in household consumption coincided with the establishment of a viral state of emergency over the summer, when Japan experienced its worst-ever Covid rise.

A reduction in non-residential investment, which fell 3.8 percent due to a chip shortage and supply churn, also weighed severely.