In the third Ashes Test, Cummins takes three wickets to leave England reeling.

Pat Cummins took three wickets as England’s openers struggled again on Sunday, allowing skipper Joe Root to guide his team to 61 for three at lunch on the first day of the third Ashes Test.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the dependable Root was undefeated on 33 with Dawid Malan out for 14 on the stroke of the first interval in another catastrophic start after Australia won the toss and chose to bowl.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes due to light rain, however the weather soon improved for the predicted 70,000 partisan supporters at the MCG.

Following devastating defeats in the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win to keep the series alive, with Australia needing only a draw to retain the urn.

With that in mind, the visitors, led by Zak Crawley, wielded the axe.