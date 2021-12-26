In the third Ashes Test, Australia wins the toss and bowls.

In the important third Ashes Test against England on Sunday, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl.

On a cold and overcast day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the home team leads the five-Test series 2-0 and has all the momentum.

To keep the urns as holders, they only need a draw.

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes owing to light rain, and play was also delayed by half an hour, despite the fact that the weather is expected to improve.

After missing the second Test due to a close contact with a Covid-19 case, Australia made two changes from the team that beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide, with Cummins replacing Michael Neser.

Scott Boland, 32, makes his debut on his home turf in place of Jhye Richardson, who is injured.