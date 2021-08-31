In the Theranos Founder’s Fraud Trial, Jury Selection Begins.

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Biogen, was in court on Tuesday as jury selection began for her fraud trial, which has shaken Silicon Valley.

The founder of the once high-flying firm Theranos sat at the defense table in the federal courtroom in San Jose, dressed in her signature black attire and wearing a blue mask due to the epidemic.

Before it collapsed and burned in a blaze of fraud charges, Holmes was a startup celebrity whose multibillion dollar start-up looked destined to transform medical testing.

She and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a former Theranos chief operations officer with whom she dated for a period, are accused of conspiring to defraud Theranos investors and customers.

Holmes and Balwani are both on trial, and newly released records show that she intends to argue in court that she was abused and controlled by her former business partner.

Holmes is facing nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which may result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

“The accusations are merely allegations, not evidence,” US district court judge Edward Davila told potential jurors, adding that prosecutors would have to show evidence to back up the allegations.

Davila anticipates interviewing a large number of people over the course of a day or two before sitting the 12 people who will be tasked with deciding Holmes’ fate.

During the trial, which is expected to run at least 13 weeks, the court will also select alternate jurors who will serve as backup members of the panel if necessary.

Kevin Downey, a defense attorney, was eager to find jury members who had seen news coverage of Holmes or Theranos.

At the age of 19, Holmes started the diagnostics firm Theranos, promising results that were faster and cheaper than standard laboratories, using just a few drops of blood to run an analytical gamut.

Henry Kissinger and James Mattis were enticed to the company’s board of directors, while media magnate Rupert Murdoch put money into what appeared to be a sure-fire winner.

Holmes was praised as a visionary, evoking comparisons to Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple.

But, after years of hoopla and billions of money, those promises came crashing down; the miracle machines failed to deliver.

Holmes was aware of this, according to authorities, but continued to deceive investors, doctors, and patients in order to raise more than $700 million for the company.

According to, she had a net worth of $3.6 billion at one point. Brief News from Washington Newsday.