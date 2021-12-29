In the Sydney to Hobart Race, Black Jack Finally Wins.

The renowned Sydney to Hobart sailboat race was won by Supermaxi Black Jack on Tuesday, putting a stop to years of frustrating near misses.

Black Jack, owned by Australian Peter Harburg and skippered by Mark Bradford, claimed line honors on the River Derwent following a close battle with LawConnect over two days and 12 hours 37 minutes and 17 seconds of racing.

Harburg’s first win in the race came after several close calls, and he did it aboard a boat named after Australian Formula One hero and three-time world winner Jack Brabham, who was also a friend.

Harburg’s decision to stay on land for the first time and not aboard the boat he purchased before to the 2017 race paid off handsomely.

Indeed, Harburg was on board when it finished second (2018), third (2017), and fifth (2019), the latter of which it led until four other boats overtook it.

“Mark stated that he was confident from the beginning. When the [finish]cannon went off, I was certain “Harburg stated.

“We’ll both be crying at any moment… It’s Australia’s biggest prize for yachting. This is the first time I’ve been a part of a winning squad.” It’s the boat’s second victory in the race; it won in 2009 under the name Alfa Romeo when it was owned by Neville Crichton; Harburg later bought it and changed the name.

Before conducting Covid-19 tests and finally setting foot on dry land, the team celebrated with embraces and pats on the backs.

After so many years of trying and failing, Bradford said the win was a welcome relief.

“We’ve finished first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh for the past five, six years,” he remarked.

With difficult circumstances forcing withdrawals owing to damage or minor crew casualties, it was one of the slowest Sydney to Hobart races ever.

Black Jack has restored a six-nautical-mile lead against LawConnect on Tuesday morning.

The 628-nautical-mile (1,200-kilometer) race down Australia’s east coast to Hobart, one of the world’s most difficult maritime races, is dependent on the weather.

When a deep depression exploded over the fleet in the Bass Strait in 1998, six men died, five boats drowned, and 55 sailors were saved.

However, this year’s organizers had to contend with the effects of a global pandemic, which had already canceled last year’s edition, making it the first time since 1945 that the event had been canceled.

A number of yachts were unable to compete as well.