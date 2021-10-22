In the Stockholm shooting, a Swedish teen rapper was killed.

Einar, the award-winning Swedish rapper who topped the country’s charts, was shot and died in Stockholm on Friday, according to police and the media, as they searched for suspects.

Einar, a 19-year-old Swedish rapper, was Sweden’s most-streamed musician on Spotify in 2019.

On Thursday, soon before 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), he was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex.

He was given first assistance by ambulance staff, but he died at the spot, according to Stockholm police spokeswoman Towe Hagg.

A murder inquiry has been launched by the police.

“We’re working hard to determine exactly what happened and who might be responsible,” Hagg added.

Police have not yet confirmed the name of the victim, as is customary. However, Einar, whose full name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg, was identified by Sweden’s major media.

Einar’s lyrics frequently allude to a life of crime, including the use of narcotics and weapons. He had public feuds with rival artist Yasin, who was sentenced to ten months in prison in July for his role in a plot to kidnap Einar in 2020.

The operation was eventually thwarted, but Einar was kidnapped a few weeks later without Yasin’s knowledge.

Prosecutors claim he was attacked, robbed, photographed in humiliating situations, and blackmailed.

The kidnapping was part of a larger investigation into a criminal network involving 30 people suspected of a range of offenses.

Another rapper, Haval Khalil, was among the suspects, having been condemned to two and a half years in prison for participating in the kidnapping and having had public spats with Einar.

The verdict was overturned, and the matter is now being considered by the Svea Court of Appeal, which will last until December.

Einar had been summoned to testify in the continuing trial next week, according to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Einar was also summoned to testify in the first district court case, but he failed to appear.

Einar was living with a “price on his head,” according to Daily Aftonbladet, following a series of threats against him that had recently escalated.

He was one of five suspects arrested earlier this month in connection with a stabbing at a restaurant in central Stockholm.

Einar Nilsson, the son of Swedish actress Lena Nilsson, grew up in southern Stockholm and frequently mentioned the area’s criminal scene in his writings.

He began his career by posting songs on social media, and in 2019, he broke through with the release of “Katten I trakten,” which went to number one on Sweden’s singles chart.

He was victorious. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.