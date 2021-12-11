In the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the prosecution has decided to drop its case.

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial rested its case on Friday, leaving the defense to claim that the British socialite did not recruit and sexually abuse girls alongside the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The high-profile trial has progressed faster than expected, with the government taking a break just ten days after interviewing witnesses.

The prosecution has tried to paint Maxwell as Epstein’s accomplice in crime, accusing him of grooming young girls to be sexually exploited by the American financier, who committed suicide in prison two years ago while awaiting his own trial.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transferring juveniles for the purpose of sexual activity.

The government wrapped up with testimony from Annie Farmer, her fourth and final accuser, who claims Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

The trial is set to resume on Thursday of next week.

Farmer, the only complainant in the trial to testify under her full legal name, told jurors that her first contact with Epstein in a New York movie theater went from pleasant to nerve-wracking when the well-connected money manager began touching her hand, foot, and leg.

Despite feeling “sick to my stomach,” she said she didn’t notify her sister Maria, who was working for Epstein at the time and whom Farmer was visiting, because she was afraid for her sibling’s employment.

Farmer, who was 16 at the time, was invited to fly from Arizona to New Mexico a few months later, she said.

Farmer was allegedly invited as part of a research project “Janice Swain, her mother, said Epstein said the retreat would bring together about two dozen “academically gifted” youngsters.

Maxwell would “chaperone” the girls, Epstein told Swain.

Farmer, on the other hand, found herself alone with Maxwell and Epstein when she arrived.

According to evidence, during a weekend of shopping and movies, Maxwell directed Farmer to undress for a massage.

Farmer alleged Maxwell then revealed her breasts before “rubbing on my chest.”

“I believe this was all part of a pattern of their misinterpreting my boundaries,” Farmer told the jury. “With the ultimate purpose of torturing me sexually.

During a tense cross-examination, Maxwell’s defense attorney, Laura Menninger, questioned why Farmer had not written about her time at the ranch in her notebook.

Farmer had kept a diary of her first meeting with Epstein in Manhattan when she was a teenager.

The witness responded that because her journey to Santa Fe was “a really painful incident,” she didn’t require a written report to recall it.

Her statement came after three other ladies testified about their ordeals. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.