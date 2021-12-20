In the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, jury deliberations have begun.

On Monday, a New York jury began deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a high-profile three-week trial in Manhattan, Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of former newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, faces an effective life sentence if convicted on all six counts.

Following detailed directions about how they should consider the sex trafficking accusations, Judge Alison Nathan instructed the 12 jurors to retire soon before 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) to discuss their conclusion.

On each count, they must reach a unanimous conclusion. If they are unable to reach an agreement, the judge may declare a mistrial. It’s unknown how long they’ll be deliberating.

Following a day of closing arguments in which US prosecutors claimed Maxwell was a “skilled predator who understood exactly what she was doing,” the jurors adjourned to the jury room.

In its own summary, Maxwell’s defense team disputed that there was a “lack of evidence” to convict him.

Prosecutor Alison Moe summarized the government’s case by saying, “It is time to hold her accountable.”

Epstein, a 66-year-old American money manager, committed suicide in jail two years ago while awaiting his own sex crimes trial.

Maxwell, according to Moe, was “the key” to Epstein’s operation of persuading young females to give him massages in exchange for sexual assault.

“They were criminal partners,” she claimed.

Maxwell earned $30 million from Epstein between 1999 and 2007, according to bank records, proving that her cooperation was motivated by money, according to Moe.

As Moe described gruesome testimony presented by four accusers, Maxwell, wearing a cream pullover and black mask, wrote regular notes that she passed on to her defense attorney.

Maxwell allegedly began grooming them while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that resulted in sexual involvement.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, was a third alleged victim who said Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

For the defense, Laura Menninger questioned the women’s ability to recall events from a quarter-century ago, accusing them of trying to profit from Epstein’s estate payouts.

When the, they “all modified their stories.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.