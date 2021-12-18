In the second Test, England crumbles once more as Australia takes control.

On Saturday, England was facing yet another humiliating defeat after being bowled for 236 and left to watch while Australia batted again and extended their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan had made it through the first session of day three uninjured, putting on a 128-run partnership in pursuit of Australia’s formidable first-innings total of 473 for nine declared.

After the dinner break, both players were removed in short succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England fall from 150 for two to 236 all out.

To make matters worse, they did so against a second-string offense that was missing both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Stand-in With two days left, Australian captain Steve Smith could have enforced the follow-on, but instead elected to rest his bowlers and put in the openers to turn the screw.

They negotiated 75 minutes for the loss of David Warner for 13, who was forced to leave after a nasty mix-up with Marcus Harris, who is still unbeaten after 21 games.

As Australia reached 45 for one, Nightwatchman Michael Neser was on two, extending Australia’s lead to 282.

Mitchell Starc’s ferocious pace and Nathan Lyon’s lethal spin did the job for England, who were aided by Cameron Green, who claimed Root for the second time.

Lyon took 3-58 and Starc 4-37.

“It’s frustrating and upsetting to lose two wickets like we did on Friday night and then go back into a position where we could get within touching distance of them,” Malan said.

“At the end of the day, Rooty or I should have gone on and gotten a big hundred.”

England lost by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, and if they fall down 2-0 in Adelaide, the Ashes are all but over, with all three remaining Tests needing to be won.

At the start of the second session, Australia bowled repeat maidens, and Root seemed increasingly uneasy against Green, who was starting to find movement with the pink ball.

Root pushed at a Green delivery and got an edge to Smith at slip, leaving him still seeking for an elusive first-ever century in Australia, having reached 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year for the fourth time in history.

Malan arrived shortly after, slashing at a Starc thunderbolt that had taken a nick, landing in Smith’s safe hands once more. Malan has now scored nine Test fiftys, but only one of them has resulted in a century.

"We let it meander a little."