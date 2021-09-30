In the second quarter, the UK economy rebounded faster than expected.

The economy of the United Kingdom performed better than projected in the second quarter, with households spending more and saving less as a result of the lifting of financial restrictions, according to official figures released on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics stated in a statement that gross domestic product increased by 5.5 percent in the three months to June, compared to a previous official estimate of 4.8 percent.

However, since then, GDP output has slowed, and the Bank of England has warned that the recovery is flattening due to lingering pandemic fallout and supply chain constraints.

The UK government’s pricey vacation scheme came to an end on Thursday, causing a jump in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs throughout the pandemic.

Consumers and businesses are also dealing with skyrocketing gas prices and a persistent scarcity of truck drivers, which has contributed to a fuel crisis.

“While the positive revisions to GDP are undoubtedly encouraging, the recovery looks to have stalled since the second quarter,” Ruth Gregory, senior economist at research consultancy Capital Economics, said.

The UK economy increased by only 0.1 percent in July, according to official data.

On Thursday, the ONS announced that the GDP fell by 1.4 percent in the first quarter, up from a previous estimate of 1.6 percent.

According to ONS statistician Jonathan Athow, “household saving declined particularly sharply… from record highs observed during the epidemic, as many people were once again able to spend on shopping, eating out, and driving their cars” in the second quarter.

“Today, we released fresh, revised GDP figures that contain substantial enhancements to sources and methods,” he continued.

The ONS did point out, however, that the British economy was still 3.3 percent below where it was in the fourth quarter of 2019 before the pandemic.

According to Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs, the announcement on Thursday indicates that Britain is no longer a laggard in the G7 group of wealthy countries.

According to him, the second-quarter upward revision keeps the UK economy’s performance in line with that of other G7 economies.

“The 3.3 percent drop in GDP since the fourth quarter of 2019 is equivalent to that seen in Germany, similar to the 3.2 percent drop in France, and better than the 3.8 percent drop in Italy,” he added.

Consumer spending fueled Britain’s solid second-quarter recovery, but the government continued to provide enormous financial support, particularly through its jobs support scheme.

Commentators believe that the end of the furlough will result in a surge in unemployment and a drop in living standards. Brief News from Washington Newsday.