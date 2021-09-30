In the second quarter, the UK economy grew faster than expected.

Official data released on Thursday revealed that the UK economy performed better than previously expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less as a result of the lifting of financial restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics said in a statement that gross domestic product expanded by 5.5 percent in the three months to June, up substantially from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent. Accounting changes were also noted.

Since then, however, the economy has stagnated, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening due to continued pandemic fallout and global supply chain bottlenecks.

The conclusion of the UK government’s pricey furlough scheme, which kept millions of people employed during the pandemic, casts a pall over the situation on Thursday.

Consumers and companies are also dealing with skyrocketing gas prices and a persistent scarcity of truck drivers, which contributed to a gasoline crisis last week.

“While the positive revisions to GDP are undoubtedly encouraging, the recovery looks to have stalled since the second quarter,” Ruth Gregory, senior economist at research consultancy Capital Economics, said.

Household expenditure was the main driver of the substantial upward revision in the second quarter.

In the first quarter, the GDP shrunk by 1.4 percent, according to the ONS.

This was better than the previous projection of a 1.6-percent decrease.

ONS statistician Jonathan Athow remarked, “Today we’ve published fresh, revised estimates of GDP, which include significant enhancements to sources and methodologies.”

According to the most recent data, health care and the arts are performing better than previously imagined.

“The new numbers suggest that, in recent years, households have been saving less than originally thought,” Athow noted.

“Household saving declined sharply in the most recent quarter from pandemic-era highs, as many individuals were once again able to spend on shopping, dining out, and driving their cars.”

According to the ONS, GDP was 3.3 percent lower in the fourth quarter of 2019 than it was before the pandemic.

This is up from the previous level of 4.4 percent.

Consumer spending fueled the solid second-quarter rebound, while the government continued to give enormous financial support by paying the majority of private-sector wages.

However, the economy has slowed since then, with only 0.1 percent growth in July.

Commentators are concerned that the end of furlough will result in a surge in unemployment and a drop in living conditions.

The government of the United Kingdom has spent nearly?70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the majority of wages. Brief News from Washington Newsday.