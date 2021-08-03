In the second quarter, tech giants shattered profit records, according to an infographic.

On Thursday, Amazon was the last of the big five US tech corporations to release earnings for the three months ending in June 2021. Amazon, like the other four GAFAM businesses before it, declared another record-breaking quarter, despite revenues and Q3 forecasts falling just short of Wall Street expectations.

In the past three months, the e-commerce behemoth’s net sales increased by 27% to $113 billion, partially overcoming a decline in its main e-commerce sector with significant growth in its cloud and advertising segments. Despite the fact that Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky was quick to point out that the year-over-year growth slowdown was primarily due to abnormally strong results generated by lockdowns in Q2 2020, the company’s stock fell following the announcement.

While Facebook and Apple both issued cautious guidance this week, telling investors that the record-breaking growth rates of the previous 15 months couldn’t be continued indefinitely, big tech’s Q2 earnings showed little evidence of decline.

The whole GAFAM group, which includes Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft, saw profits rise in the June quarter as the pandemic’s stimulating influence on online advertising, e-commerce, and consumer spending continued to benefit “Big Tech.” As shown in the graph below, each of the five businesses shattered their prior second-quarter earnings record, with Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook nearly double their previous highs.