In the second quarter, China’s growth slowed to 7.9%.

China’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter, according to official data released Thursday, with consumers staying cautious about splurging and businesses coping with rising raw material costs.

The world’s second-largest economy has recovered quickly from the coronavirus pandemic that hit it last year, but its momentum is fading, with factory activity weakening and consumer demand coming up more slowly than predicted.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s gross domestic product grew 7.9% year on year in April to June, a considerable dip from the 18.3% increase in the first three months.

The country’s economy “recovered steadily” in the first half of 2021, according to the agency, but “there are many foreign uncertainties, and domestic economic recovery is unequal,” it added.

“Efforts to establish the foundation for stable recovery and development are still needed,” it stated.

In June, industrial output increased 8.3%, a slight decrease from the previous month, while retail sales increased 12.1 percent.

Supply shortages of crucial commodities and semiconductors, which are used to build everything from electronics to autos, have slowed factory activity in recent months.

In the year 2020, China was the only major economy to grow.