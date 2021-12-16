In the second Ashes Test, Australia wins the toss and bats.

In the second day-night Ashes Test against England on Thursday, Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat. The visitors include fast bowling stalwarts Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Pat Cummins was supposed to skipper Australia in Adelaide, but he was ruled out just hours before the match because he was in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Anderson and Broad were controversially pulled out of England’s devastating nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane, despite having combined for 1,156 Test wickets.

They do, however, return to lead the charge alongside Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood had already been dropped from their matchday squad, as had spinner Jack Leach.

England captain Joe Root stated, “We would have batted as well.” “It appears to be a good surface, but we get a new pink ball early.”

“Jack Leach is a no-show. It’s a risky move, but we hope the seamen can take advantage of the situation.” Otherwise, England’s lineup remains unchanged, with Rory Burns beginning the innings alongside Haseeb Hameed, who is under pressure after his sensational golden duck on the first ball of the Ashes in Brisbane.

The only England players to pass 50 at the Gabba are Dawid Malan and Joe Root, who follow them to the crease.

In Australia’s bowling attack, debutant Michael Neser replaces Cummins, with Smith resuming his role as skipper three years after being fired following a ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

“It’s a big honour, and I’ll want to build on what Patty achieved last week,” Smith said, referring to Cummins’ first Test victory at the Gabba.

With speed bowler Josh Hazlewood out with a side strain, Australia had to make another change, with Jhye Richardson coming in for his third Test.

David Warner, who made 94 runs in Brisbane, was hit in the ribs but was declared fit.

“Obviously, Cummins and Hazlewood are significant losses for us.” They’re professional bowlers. “However, we’re looking forward to seeing what Jhye and Michael Neser can do,” Smith continued.

Australia enters the match as favorites, having won all eight pink-ball Tests they’ve played, including five in Adelaide.

England, on the other hand, has played four times under the lights, losing three of them.

