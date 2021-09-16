In the Sahel, French forces assassinate the leader of the Islamic State.

The chief of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who had been chased for years following fatal attacks on US soldiers and French charity workers, was killed by French troops deployed in Africa’s Sahel area, France announced Thursday.

After parting with jihadists tied to Al-Qaeda, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi founded the ISGS in 2015, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (IS), which at the time controlled large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted early Thursday that Sahrawi had been “neutralized” by French forces, calling it “another big achievement in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.”

Sahrawi was slain in mid-August by France’s Barkhane unit, which fights terrorists across the parched Sahel region of Western Africa, according to Defence Minister Florence Parly.

At the conference, France’s army chief of staff, Thierry Burkhard, said he was one of two persons killed by a drone strike on a motorcycle near Indelimane in northern Mali.

Sahrawi’s identity had only recently been confirmed, according to Parly.

“He was the supreme commander of ISGS and made all decisions,” she explained.

His killing, she said, was a “decisive blow” to IS command structures in the region, as well as “to its cohesion,” as ISGS will no doubt struggle to replace its emir with a person of equal prominence.

According to Parly, Sahrawi “personally ordered” the attack that resulted in the deaths of six French humanitarian workers and their two local guides in August 2020 while visiting a wildlife area in Niger.

He was also wanted by the US in connection with an attack in Niger on October 4, 2017, that killed four US Special Forces and four Niger soldiers. A $5 million reward had been offered by the US for information on Sahrawi’s location.

The group is also suspected of being responsible for the majority of jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

The group launched a series of large-scale operations against military outposts in Mali and Niger in late 2019.

ISGS and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) routinely target the volatile “tri-border” area with lethal attacks against civilians and soldiers.

Sahrawi, a former member of the Polisario Front independence movement in Western Sahara, joined Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and co-led Mujao, a Malian Islamist gang that kidnapped Spanish humanitarian workers in Algeria and a number of Algerian diplomats in Mali in 2012.

Several high-ranking members of ISGS have been murdered by the French military. Brief News from Washington Newsday.