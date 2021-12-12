In the ruins of a Kentucky factory, there is hope for an unlikely’miracle.’

It was a typical industrial structure, low, wide, and unremarkable, with a few windows and a sign proudly proclaiming its occupant: “MCP, Mayfield Consumer Products.”

It’s no longer there.

When the most destructive tornado in the history of Kentucky — and probably the whole United States — rumbled through like a freight train Friday night, scores of workers were trapped inside what was once a candle factory.

Inside, 110 people worked to supply scented candles and essential oils, which are popular throughout the Christmas season. The factory had been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, that night, a particularly violent storm devastated the factory, as well as much of Mayfield.

Workers began clearing debris from the old town’s destroyed center with bulldozers and construction equipment by Sunday morning, laboring in frigid temperatures but under a bright sun.

Governor Andy Beshear reported that forty employees of the candle factory were rescued in the early hours of Saturday. He didn’t disclose how many people might have gotten out on their own.

The chances of discovering survivors are rapidly dwindling.

On Sunday, Beshear told CNN, “I pray for it.” “It would be nothing short of a miracle.” However, he admitted that no survivors had been located since the storm hit a few hours earlier.

At least 80 deaths have been verified in Kentucky, the state hardest struck by tornadoes, according to the governor.

Many people died at the Mayfield candle factory, which was directly in the path of one of the twisters.

MCP was a big employer in the 10,000-person town. It was a family-owned business that had lately begun employing, which was unusual in an America where small manufacturers are increasingly losing ground to international competitors.

“Our Mayfield, Kentucky facility was sadly damaged by a tornado on December 10, 2021, and employees were cruelly murdered and injured,” CEO Troy Propes said on the company’s website.

“We value our staff, some of them have been with us for many years.”

In addition, trusted convicts from a nearby jail worked at the facility.

Rescuers have been feverishly searching through the tangle of debris that is all that is left of the factory, where fallen girders and twisted sheet metal are piled high, since late Friday.

They’ve been spotted collecting bodies while going cautiously through the ruins with heavy machinery. Specially trained dogs scour the debris for anyone remaining buried, dead or alive.

