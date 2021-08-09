In the R. Kelly sex abuse trial, jury selection has begun.

R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer accused of sex abuse in multiple states, appeared in court Monday as jury selection began in his federal New York trial.

The 54-year-old appeared impassive as jurors began questioning him in a Brooklyn courtroom, where he faces allegations of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a juvenile, kidnapping, bribery, and forced labor ranging from 1994 to 2018.

When asked how he was feeling, Kelly’s lawyer Deveraux Cannick smiled and said, “Just another Monday.” Kelly, who was born Robert Sylvester Kelly and is presently detained in a federal prison in Brooklyn, has denied all charges.

Throughout the procedure, all potential jurors will be kept unidentified and partially secluded. US marshals will accompany those chosen for the trial to and from court, which is not unusual in such high-profile cases.

The trial is set to begin on August 18th, following jury selection.

Kelly is facing charges in New York for the first time in connection with a slew of state and federal indictments in four different counties.

He is accused of sexually abusing six women, all of whom have requested anonymity.

Aaliyah, an R&B artist who died in an aircraft crash at the age of 22 in 2001, is popularly assumed to be “Jane Doe #1.”

Kelly allegedly paid an Illinois government official in 1994 to obtain a phony ID in order to marry an underage girl, according to the indictment. Kelly famously married Aaliyah when she was 15 years old and he was 27 years old, and the marriage was later annulled.

Kelly allegedly ran a crime ring that systematically recruited and groomed young girls to have sex with him, locking them in their hotel rooms when he was on tour, instructing them to wear baggy clothing when they weren’t with him, “to keep their heads down,” and call the singer “daddy,” according to the indictment. Many of the “recruits” were under the age of 18, according to prosecutors.

The indictment also claims that one of the ring’s goals was to isolate girls and women and make them “dependent on Kelly for their financial well-being.” Federal judges in New York and Chicago have denied Kelly bail, citing a flight risk, a danger to the community, and the possibility of witness tampering.

Kelly has been accused of child pornography, having sex with minors, and running a sex cult. Brief News from Washington Newsday.