In the Paralympic Village, a visually impaired man was struck by a self-driving bus.

A visually impaired individual was struck by a self-driving bus in Tokyo’s Paralympic village on Friday, according to organizers, who added that there was no “external injuries.”

According to organizers and Toyota, which created the driverless shuttle buses utilized in the compound, the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

It stated the vehicles had been taken off the road after an accident in which one of its electric buses “made touch with a visually challenged pedestrian” on a pedestrian crossing.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who have been injured. The business noted, “We are completely collaborating with the police in this issue.”

The individual hit by the bus was subjected to a “complete inspection,” according to Tokyo 2020, and “no exterior injury was discovered.”

The Village shuttle bus service has been temporarily paused, and operations will restart as soon as it is judged safe to do so, according to organizers.

The pedestrian hit by the vehicle was not identified by Tokyo 2020 or Toyota, but multiple local media sites identified the injured pedestrian as Japanese judoka Aramitsu Kitazono.

According to local media, the 30-year-old collapsed and would require two weeks to recover from his injuries, with state broadcaster NHK claiming that he will be unable to compete on Saturday owing to his “poor physical condition.”

According to the article, his coach made the decision after speaking with Kitazono and conferring with a doctor who treated him.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, two bus operators who were on board to supervise the autonomous operation observed the athlete but assumed he would stop walking as the bus approached.

The bus halted automatically, but the operators clicked the start button because they didn’t expect the pedestrian would go out onto the road, according to the Mainichi Shimbun.

The Asahi said that five passengers were on board, but none were hurt, and that the pedestrian was not using a cane and that a traffic-control guard was present at the crossing.

For the virus-affected Games, which began on Tuesday, tens of thousands of athletes and team officials are staying at the Paralympic Village.

During the Olympics, the self-driving buses were also employed at the athletes’ village.