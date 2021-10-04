In the ‘Pandora Papers’ revelations, a Panamanian law firm is heavily implicated.

In the so-called “Pandora Papers,” a famous Panamanian law firm was exposed as being involved in the formation of offshore shell corporations to hide money in tax havens for more than 160 politicians and public personalities.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), who got the leaked records as part of the Pandora Papers, which were published Sunday and sent shockwaves of shame through prominent circles, they featured “some accused of robbing their countries.”

According to the bombshell release, the law firm Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee, or Alcogal, was involved in setting up shell companies to move money for Jordanian King Abdullah II, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, and three former presidents of Panama, among others.

A Honduran presidential candidate and a former president of Ecuador are among those linked with Alcogal, which was co-founded in the 1980s by the son of a former Panamanian ambassador to the United States who later became ambassador himself.

According to the ICIJ, the firm also worked with persons involved in some of the most well-known financial scandals of the previous decade, including the large Latin American bribery scheme involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and the soccer corruption case known as “Fifagate.”

The ICIJ counted 14,000 offshore corporations created with the help of Alcogal in Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Panama in an effort to hide money from public scrutiny for some 15,000 clients since 1996 in a report.

Alcogal’s offshore involvement was so widespread that over two million of the 11.9 million leaked papers related with the Pandora Papers – which were covered by 600 journalists – came from the legal firm.

Alcogol “had a significant role in the tax avoidance and asset protection industry,” according to the ICIJ.

According to the reporting organization, “Alcogal has been a magnet for the rich and powerful from Latin America and beyond trying to hide cash offshore” over the past three decades.

“Firms like Alcogal drive that (shadowy) economy by assisting wealthy clients in hiding their money from tax collectors and criminal investigations. Ordinary people frequently pay the price, according to an ICIJ report on the corporation.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Alcogal put up more than 200 shell companies for the Banca Privada d’Andorra, some of which were then used to hide public wrongdoing in Venezuela. The bank was then blacklisted by the US due to money laundering concerns, and Alcogal was able to separate itself from the bank.

The firm denied the allegations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.