In the opioid saga, a US judge has approved a deal that will dissolve Purdue Pharma.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the OxyContin painkiller blamed for the opioid crisis in the United States, will be liquidated under a settlement approved by a federal judge on Wednesday.

The Sackler families, who formed and profited from the company, will be largely exempt from future sanctions, though they will have to pay $4.5 billion to settle numerous cases related to the sale of opioids.

Purdue said in a statement that “Purdue will cease to exist, and essentially all of its operating assets will be transferred to a newly established corporation with a public-minded objective of tackling the opioid crisis.”

Purdue pled guilty to three criminal charges in October, facing an avalanche of lawsuits over its aggressive push to promote the highly addictive prescription painkiller, which sparked a nationwide addiction crisis and resulted in more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years.

By 2024, the corporation will be sold and replaced by a trust that will be expected to “restrict the promotion of opioid medicines, and… ensure that all of its products, including all opioid drugs, are given in a safe way that decreases the danger of diversion.”

Purdue will also have to develop a repository for tens of millions of documents that show its sales and marketing strategies.

Purdue CEO Steve Miller applauded the agreement, which would contribute billions of dollars to the National Opioid Abatement Trust (NOAT) and other groups to address the impacts of the opioid crisis.

Rather than years of costly litigation, the agreement “ensures that billions of funds will be allocated to assisting people and communities who have been harmed by the opioid crisis,” according to Miller.

The Sacklers, however, “shall have no obligation” for expenses or fines “save to the degree originating from fraud or deliberate misconduct,” according to the decision.

The agreement was praised by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who emphasized the documents that will disclose the company’s role in “igniting the opioid epidemic.”

“No deal is perfect, and no amount of money will ever make up for the hundreds of thousands who died, the millions who became addicted, or the countless families torn apart by this crisis,” James said in a statement.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, on the other hand, has declared that he will file an appeal.