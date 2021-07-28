In the Odebrecht graft trial, the prosecutor of the Dominican Republic has asked for 10-year prison sentences.

The Dominican Republic’s prosecutor’s office demanded up to ten years in prison for the six defendants in a corruption trial involving the controversial Brazilian business Odebrecht on Tuesday.

Between 2002 and 2014, four politicians, including a former minister of public works, a businessman, and a lawyer, are suspected of taking $92 million in bribes.

The prosecution requested ten years in prison for Angel Rondon, a businessman and Odebrecht commercial representative who distributed the bribes, as well as ten years for former minister Victor Diaz Rua, at the conclusion of a three-year trial.

Rua’s lawyer, Conrado Pittaluga, was sentenced to seven years in prison, while former senators Andres Bautista and Tommy Galan, as well as an unnamed former civil official, were sentenced to five years in prison.

The prosecutor’s office also wanted $35,000 in fines per offender, as well as the return of assets obtained illegally.

The decision will be made in August or September.

The enormous graft scandal has engulfed other Latin American countries, prompting local inquiries into the Brazilian legal system.

Odebrecht paid the most bribes in the Dominican Republic behind Brazil and Venezuela.