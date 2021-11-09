In the most recent reorganization, GE will be split into three companies.

General Electric, a multinational company, announced Tuesday that it will split into three publicly traded firms focusing in aviation, healthcare, and energy.

It was the latest move by the industrial behemoth to improve its financial situation. The corporation has experienced repeated downsizing and restructuring initiatives by multiple CEOs, and has accrued huge debt as a result of the 2008 financial crisis.

In a statement, the Boston-based company said the split will better position the independently controlled businesses to “achieve long-term growth and create value” for customers, investors, and workers.

According to the announcement, General Electric will spin off GE Healthcare in early 2023, with the parent firm keeping a 19.9% interest.

The company would then merge three divisions, GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital, into a single company that would be spun out in early 2024.

The company’s remaining core, which will keep the name General Electric, will concentrate on aviation.

“Today is a watershed moment for GE, and we are ready,” said Lawrence Culp, chairman and CEO of the corporation, who will continue to manage the new aviation group.

“By forming three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from increased focus, customized capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to generate long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and workers,” he said.

“We are in a strong position to take this exciting next step in GE’s transformation and realize the full potential of each of our businesses because of the momentum we have established.”

The company recently sold its oil and appliance businesses and announced that it will use the earnings from its recent aircraft leasing merger with AerCap to pay down debt.

The news was well received by investors. GE shares rose 5.3 percent in electronic trading on Wall Street ahead of the market’s opening bell.

However, due to plans to sell the successful healthcare division, S&P Global Ratings has placed the company on credit watch for a possible downgrade.

“We would consider GE as less diversified upon the separation of GE Healthcare,” the ratings agency stated, adding that “the health care industry has been more resilient in the past year.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, on the other hand, affected the aviation industry severely, resulting in thousands of layoffs.

And, according to S&P, “power is still in turnaround mode.”

“However, the remaining aviation, power, and renewable energy businesses benefit from strong market positions and large-scale operations,” according to the report, and are anticipated to recover further.

General Electric was founded by Thomas Edison at the end of the nineteenth century.