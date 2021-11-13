In the most recent media blunder, an Australian reporter was denied a Hong Kong visa.

According to The Economist’s senior editor, Hong Kong authorities have refused to renew the visa of an Australian correspondent, as the Chinese metropolis tightens its grip on free expression and dissent.

Sue-lin Wong is at least the third foreign journalist expelled from Hong Kong in the last few years.

Following massive democracy protests in 2019 and Beijing’s installation of a draconian national security law last year, press freedoms in the once-free city have been curtailed as China remoulds Hong Kong.

Wong was denied permission to return to work in Hong Kong, according to Zanny Minton Beddoes, the London-based weekly’s chief editor, in a statement on Friday.

“We deplore their decision,” she stated, “which was made without reason.”

“We urge Hong Kong’s government to protect foreign press access, which is critical to the territory’s status as an international metropolis,” she added.

In recent years, Beijing has clashed with both the United Kingdom and Australia over topics such as trade and backing for Hong Kong’s democratic protesters.

Beijing is enraged because Canberra and London have eased residence rules for Hong Kong residents who wish to leave the city.

After his working visa renewal was denied in 2018, Victor Mallet, the Financial Times’ Asia news editor, was prevented from entering Hong Kong.

After being banished from mainland China, New York Times correspondent Chris Buckley was denied entry to Hong Kong last year.

Last year, the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club reported “extraordinary” delays in visa processing for a number of media outlets.

Foreign journalists must apply for particular visas and endure everyday harassment on the authoritarian Chinese mainland, where the news is highly controlled and banned.

Reporters, on the other hand, just require a standard business visa to work in Hong Kong.

Prior to Britain’s handover in 1997, China pledged Hong Kong important liberties and autonomy, and the city has free press protections incorporated in law.

Several media organizations have regional offices there, including the Financial Times, AFP, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg.

After several visa delays and Buckley’s outright refusal, the New York Times has shifted some of its Asia headquarters to South Korea.

The ramifications for local news organizations can be even more serious.

Apple Daily, the city’s most popular pro-democracy newspaper, was forced to close earlier this year after its assets were blocked under the new national security law.

Six of its top executives and editors, including the company’s founder, were fired. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.