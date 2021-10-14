In the midst of tighter regulations, LinkedIn bids China farewell and introduces a new job platform.

After “facing a substantially more demanding working environment and increased compliance requirements” within the Chinese state, Microsoft said on Tuesday that it is closing down its LinkedIn website in China.

Despite the fact that China is no longer using the professional networking website, Microsoft is not fully abandoning the superpower. Microsoft revealed in the announcement that it will replace LinkedIn with a new platform called InJobs, which will include some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles” to comply with China’s stricter internet regulations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft made this action after a Chinese internet regulator instructed LinkedIn to better control its material.

“While we’ve had success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity,” LinkedIn wrote in a blog post, “we haven’t had the same level of success in the more social components of sharing and staying informed.”

“We’ve decided to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn later this year, which is how people in China access LinkedIn’s global social media platform,” the business said.

Since the professional networking platform’s introduction in China in 2014, this move has been a long time coming. LinkedIn first acknowledged the difficulty of functioning in a country that is becoming increasingly controlled.

“LinkedIn is a big supporter of freedom of expression and firmly opposes government censorship. At the same time, we feel that if LinkedIn is not available in China, Chinese professionals will be unable to connect with one another,” the business stated.

LinkedIn may no longer be able to comply with China’s internet censorship and monitoring rules as the country tightens its control.

Following in the footsteps of Facebook, Twitter, and Google, LinkedIn is the last major Western social media network to depart China.

China is LinkedIn’s third-largest market, according to Statista.