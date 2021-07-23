In the midst of the virus ‘Pingdemic,’ UK supermarkets are warning of shortages.

Rising coronavirus infections risk mayhem after the government controversially relaxed all restrictions earlier this week. British retailers and suppliers warned Thursday of possible food shortages owing to staff self-isolation.

Various businesses are beginning to suffer as a result of millions of workers and schoolchildren being compelled to stay home due to Covid-19 tracing restrictions – called the “pingdemic” after the phone app used to contact, or ping, people who need to self-isolate.

On Thursday, newspapers published photos of bare supermarket shelves as a result of a lack of workers in stores and in supply chains, which has caused retailers’ operations to suffer – with some even closing their doors.

Richard Walker, managing director of frozen food store Iceland, told BBC radio, “We’ve maintained all of our shops open throughout the pandemic, but now we’ve had to close one or two locations and cut hours in others.”

“However, unless the country’s system is fixed, things could get a lot worse a lot faster.”

The Road Haulage Association’s (RHA) managing director of policy, Rod McKenzie, said the UK was already dealing with a lorry driver shortage as a result of Brexit, and that isolation concerns were now “a recipe for mayhem.”

The government removed all virus restrictions on Monday, including the legal obligation to wear a mask in specific situations and social distancing measures, at a time when new cases are skyrocketing to levels not seen since January’s peaks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims that the country’s vaccination program, which has given two doses to over 70 percent of citizens, allows for the loosening of restrictions.

However, the current surge in infections, which averaged roughly 50,000 per day, has resulted in a significant increase in persons being advised to self-isolate by National Health Service tracing officials (NHS).

After being approached, Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak, health secretary Sajid Javid, and opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer are among those who are currently isolating.

The prime minister is under pressure to expand the list of occupations exempt from the isolation regulations, but he has resisted so far, keeping exemptions to crucial workers in critical industries.

The administration is “working closely” with impacted industries, according to Johnson’s spokesperson, and long-awaited updated instructions on how to exempt more workers from isolation will be released later Thursday.

“In the UK, we have a solid and resilient food supply network… and that is clearly the case,” he added.

