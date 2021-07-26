In the midst of the unemployment crisis, jobless mid-career workers face ageism.

According to a new survey, the unemployment issue is disproportionately affecting mid-career workers, as the epidemic exacerbates negative attitudes among job seekers aged 45 and up.

According to a research by Generation.org, a non-profit employment organization, hiring managers strongly prefer younger job prospects because they are more application-ready, have more relevant experience, and are a better fit with business culture.

As some organizations switched to remote work, adopting new technological platforms to build the work-from-home virtual workspace, ageism intensified.

According to the survey, 63 percent of job seekers aged 45 to 60 had been unemployed for more than a year, while only 36% of those aged 18 to 24 have been unemployed for more than a year.

Mona Mourshed, the CEO of Generation, said the report “placed a number on ageism” for the first time.

“This is a generation that is desperately needed, and it is apparent that once you reach a certain age, finding work becomes much more difficult,” Mourshed told CNBC.

These unemployed mid-career professionals may benefit from training. Attending training helped 74 percent of Gen X workers secure their new job, according to the report.

Due to a lack of access, education, and financial support, people who need it the most are hesitant to undertake training.

Employers’ demands have also risen. According to the survey, job standards have become more severe for 73 percent of entry-level occupations and 63 percent of intermediate-level roles.

The United States is not the only country with generational divides. According to the research, the “challenges and experiences of 45+ adults are global, demonstrating surprising uniformity around the world.”