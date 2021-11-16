In the midst of the Taliban offensive, hackers targeted Afghan officials on Facebook.

As the Taliban moved in to take power in Afghanistan, Facebook acknowledged Tuesday that it sought to remove a hacker gang that targeted the accounts of people connected to the government and security services.

SideCopy, a Pakistan-based hacking organization, used “romantic lures” from what appeared to be young women on the site to try to persuade the targets to give the hackers access to their pages.

The attacks were focused at “people with links to the Afghan government, military, and law enforcement in Kabul,” according to executives from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, who did not specify what the final motive looked to be.

In a campaign that lasted from April to August, the hackers used phishing to send targeted links to fraudulent websites carrying destructive malware or to entice them to download corrupted chat programs.

The Taliban gained power in Afghanistan in August, after the US-backed government and military crumbled, after a nearly 20-year struggle.

In order to obtain their prey’s Facebook credentials, the hackers built up bogus mobile app stores and compromised real websites as part of the attacks reported by Facebook.

SideCopy also attempted to persuade users to download malware-infected apps as part of an effort that “had the characteristics of a well-resourced and persistent operation while obscuring who was behind it,” according to the report.

The corporation did not disclose estimates for the number of accounts that may have been hacked or the type of information that was stolen.

It stated that it has shared the information with the appropriate authorities and sent a warning to people who were affected.

The California-based organization also claimed to have “removed” the hackers involved in the Afghan operation, as well as three groups of hackers who targeted Syrian opposition or government critics.