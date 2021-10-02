In the midst of the fuel crisis, the UK Army will begin delivering gasoline on Monday, according to the government.

Fears about tanker driver shortages prompted panic buying, prompting the government to provide visa waivers to foreign truckers to make up the difference.

“From Monday, around 200 military tanker personnel, including 100 drivers, will be deployed to provide temporary help as part of the government’s broader move to relieve pressure on gas stations and address the lack of HGV drivers,” the government said in a news statement released Friday.

At the start of the week, motorists queued at gas stations across the United Kingdom, depleting tanks and fraying tempers.

“We are witnessing continued evidence that the situation at the pumps is steadily improving thanks to the great efforts of industry over the past week,” said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It is critical to emphasize that there is no national scarcity of petrol in the United Kingdom, and consumers should continue to purchase fuel as usual. He continued, “The sooner we revert to our normal shopping habits, the sooner we can get back to normal.”

The administration claims that the situation is caused by a shortage of tanker drivers and unprecedented demand for petroleum.

Fuel demand has leveled off this week, and stations are progressively restocking, but acute shortages persist in several parts of the country.

On Thursday, the Petrol Retailers Association reported that 27% of stations had run out of fuel, down from earlier in the week but the same as on Wednesday.

“While PRA members are continuing to get fuel delivery, this is running out faster than usual due to high demand,” said organization president Gordon Balmer.

The military drivers were put on standby at the start of the week and have undergone specialized training since then.

Minister Steven Barclay said, “The government has taken quick measures to address the short-term disruption to our supply networks, particularly the flow of petrol to forecourts.”

“We are now witnessing the impact of these initiatives, with more fuel delivered to forecourts than sold, and if customers continue to return to their usual purchase patterns, we will see less waits and avoid petrol stations closing,” he continued.

To assist cover the gap, the government has already reversed course on harsher post-Brexit immigration policies, allowing short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers.

Shell, BP, and Esso, among others, stated there was “enough of fuel” at UK refineries and that demand would soon return to normal.

