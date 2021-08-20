In the midst of the Afghan crisis, US Vice President Harris pays a visit to Vietnam.

Just as US forces battle to evacuate Afghan civilians, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Vietnam on Friday, the site of possibly an even more infamous American military disaster.

The Southeast Asia tour, which includes a virtual conference with ASEAN regional representatives and a stop in Singapore, was planned long before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was forced by a Taliban win last weekend.

Right-wing commentators have chastised Harris, claiming that his choice of Vietnam was at best tone-deaf.

Sean Spicer, a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, tweeted that the authors of “Veep,” a television comedy series about a clueless vice president, “could not have scripted this better.”

However, US officials stress that the decision to travel to Vietnam is based on future geopolitical issues, not the distant tragedy of 1975 Saigon, when US helicopters transported the last evacuees off the embassy roof as Viet Cong troops advanced.

The vice president is “focused on future threats, not previous threats,” according to a senior White House official who did not want to be identified.

President Joe Biden’s foreign policy focus is currently centered on the crisis at Kabul airport, where a few thousand US troops are attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of US residents and local partners.

Southeast Asia, however, is “strategically and economically crucial to this country” at a time when China is threatening US political clout and naval superiority in the Indo-Pacific region. With Afghanistan, that hasn’t changed,” the White House official said.

“We can work on multiple projects at the same time.”

Officials expressed optimism that the Afghan catastrophe will not erode partners’ faith in the US commitment to long-term strategic goals in Asia.

“We are sure that our Indo-Pacific partners regard the United States as a reliable ally. And it will undoubtedly be one of the vice president’s main points on this trip,” an official said.

Harris will be the first US vice president to visit Vietnam. He is an Asian-American whose mother is of Indian descent.

Harris will go to Singapore on Monday to meet with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before landing in Hanoi late Tuesday.

She will also make a call to the Changi Naval Base, where she will speak to US servicemen onboard the visiting USS Tulsa, reiterating the US commitment to Singapore’s security.

On Wednesday, Harris will hold Vietnamese government discussions and attend the opening of a Southeast Asian regional branch.