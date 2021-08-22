In the midst of the Afghan crisis, US Vice President Harris embarks on a trip to Asia.

After the tumultuous US exit from Afghanistan and Taliban takeover, Vice President Kamala Harris launched a journey to Asia on Sunday, where she will reassure Asian leaders of Washington’s commitment to the region.

The extreme Islamists’ quick return to power a week ago, as well as desperate pictures of people attempting to flee, have placed a new pall on America’s status as a global superpower.

However, during her trip, which will take her to Singapore and Vietnam, Harris will try to assuage fears about US reliance.

“Throughout the tour, the vice president will make it clear that we have a long-term commitment to the region,” a senior US official said.

Harris, an Asian-American whose mother is of Indian descent, arrived in Singapore on Sunday and will meet with the city-authorities state’s on Monday.

Some have criticized Harris for visiting the communist country while US soldiers fight to evacuate Americans, other foreigners, and Afghan allies from Kabul airport.

The scenario has drawn analogies to the horrors of Saigon in 1975, when US helicopters evacuated the last evacuees from the embassy roof as Viet Cong troops advanced.

US sources argue Harris is focused on Washington’s broader geopolitical aims in Asia, and that the trip was planned long before the Afghan fiasco.

It is the latest visit to the area by a senior US official, as President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to forge alliances against China and repair relations following Donald Trump’s rocky presidency.

Southeast Asia is “strategically and economically essential to this country” at a time when China is challenging US political clout and naval superiority in the Indo-Pacific, according to a White House official who did not want to be identified.

“With Afghanistan, nothing has changed.”

The ten-country region is becoming a hotbed of power struggles between the US and China, with Washington constantly criticizing Beijing’s claims to nearly the entire South China Sea.

In the flashpoint sea, home to major maritime lanes, four Southeast Asian governments – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam – as well as Taiwan, have overlapping claims with Beijing.

“After the previous administration and what is occurring in Afghanistan, it is a categorical requirement for the US to build up political trust in this region,” Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst with consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, said.

Harris will meet with the president and prime minister during her visit to Singapore, as well as visit the Changi Naval Base. Brief News from Washington Newsday.