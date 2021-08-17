In the midst of Afghanistan comparisons, Taiwan warns China, ‘Don’t Be Delusional.’

In an indirect warning to China on Tuesday, a senior cabinet official in Taiwan advised would-be invaders not to be “delusional,” amid a flurry of conjecture about what the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would imply for the self-ruled island nation.

The US withdrawal and the Afghan government’s surrender to the Taliban have been pounced upon by Chinese news sources and commentators as proof that Washington’s security guarantees are untrustworthy. Similar feelings have surfaced in Taipei’s local media, where the current administration’s loyalty is being called into question.

Pro-China news organizations are sowing doubt, but media figures sympathetic to the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) were as doubtful of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) commitment to Taiwan’s defense.

When asked if President Tsai Ing-wen and her government would depart the island in the event of an assault, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang, 74, gave a firm response.

“We lived through martial law without fear of death or incarceration when the Chinese Nationalist Party implemented authoritarian rule and 38 years of martial law in Taiwan. He told reporters, “We opened the door of democracy for Taiwan.”

“Today, a big country is attempting to conquer Taiwan by force. We also have no fear of death or incarceration. He went on to say, “We will protect this country and this territory.”

Su, a lawyer during the period known as the “White Terror” in Taiwan, was critical of those who wanted to weaken Taiwan’s resolve to fight. He also seemed to discount claims that Taiwan would rely only on US forces to defend itself if China launched an invasion, claiming that American support is not guaranteed.

“Some people want to exaggerate the enemy’s might while casting doubt on our own resolve,” he remarked.

“Furthermore, the real and deadly lessons of Afghanistan warn us that any foreign support is rendered ineffectual by domestic anarchy. Others will only aid those who help themselves,” he remarked.

Su urged Taiwanese citizens to trust in their country and that “only by protecting this piece of land can we prevent others from invading and annexing it.”

The official stated, "Only by helping ourselves will willing friends have the opportunity and time to help."