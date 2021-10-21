In the midst of a racist backlash, an Austrian coffee shop removes its logo.

A well-known posh Viennese delicatessen and coffee establishment has removed a contentious emblem depicting the head of a little Ottoman boy wearing a crimson fez in response to accusations that it panders to racist stereotypes.

“This logo no longer fits the times,” said Herbert Vlasaty, co-director of Julius Meinl am Graben, when the company’s Viennese flagship store returned after being closed for several months for renovations. Julius Meinl am Graben began selling ready-roasted coffee in the 1860s.

The original design, which dates from the 1920s, featured a dark-skinned teenager in a culinary hint to the Ottoman empire’s cultural impact on the Hapsburg Austrian Empire, which had its capital in Vienna. The Turks introduced coffee to the city.

The logo was redesigned in 2004 to be completely white on a red background.

The fez is the only thing that hasn’t changed in the new photograph.

Julius Meinl, a supplier to the Hapsburg imperial court, opened his store on the famed Am Graben shopping strip in 1862.

The family firm now operates in over 70 countries and employs over 1,000 employees, according to its website.

However, the logo has long been a source of contention, and militant anti-racists launched a campaign against the corporation in 2007, utilizing the original logo version to protest racist stereotypes, claiming that the image signified colonization and oppression.

This was dismissed by the firm as a “misinterpretation.”

The whipped cream-covered chocolate confection Mohr im Hemd, literally a dark person (outdated word for Moor) in a shirt, is another topic of culinary dispute in Austria.

bg/anb/ial/cw/pvh