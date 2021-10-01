In the midst of a power shortage, China has ordered energy companies to secure supplies, according to a report.

According to a report released Friday, China’s major state-owned energy corporations have been told to assure adequate fuel supply for the coming winter at any costs, as the country grapples with a power crisis that threatens to halt growth in the world’s second largest economy.

Widespread power outages have forced the closure or partial closure of factories, disrupting output and worldwide supply lines.

A number of reasons have contributed to the situation, including increased global demand as economies expand, record coal prices, state electricity price regulations, and strict emissions targets.

In recent months, more than a dozen provinces and regions have been obliged to enforce energy usage restrictions.

According to Bloomberg News, Vice Premier Han Zheng warned energy providers to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing will not accept blackouts, according to people familiar with the situation who did not want to be identified.

Han, who oversees the country’s energy sector and industrial production, was speaking with officials from Beijing’s state-owned assets regulator and economic planning agency at an emergency meeting this week, according to the people.

China’s factory activity shrank in February for the first time since February 2020, when the country was essentially shut down by lockdowns as authorities battled the first coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns were sparked by Han’s statement that already high commodities prices could rise even higher.

The command “to me” implies that we aren’t about to take a break. Rather, everything appears to be getting even crazier,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at SEB.

“They will bid whatever it takes to win a bidding battle for a cargo of coal” or liquefied natural gas, according to one source.

Because of the power outage, banks Nomura and Goldman Sachs lowered their growth predictions for China this year, expecting further supply chain and manufacturing problems.

Factories that serve multinationals like Apple and carmaker Tesla are among those that have been advised to stop producing.

On Friday, Capital Economics issued a report warning that “power shortages appear unlikely to improve any time soon.”

One factory worker in Dongguan’s industrial hub told AFP last week that they were working overnight after being compelled to stop operations during the day.

“Of course we’re dissatisfied… “However, we’re going to go along with the power curtailment hours,” he stated.

China’s coal futures hit a new high on Thursday, despite the country’s economic woes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.