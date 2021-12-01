In the midst of a dispute with France, Guernsey has issued 40 EU fishing licenses.

Guernsey handed fishing licenses to 40 European Union boats on Wednesday, the latest move in a row over post-Brexit access rights that has pitted Paris and London against each other and threatened blockades.

According to Guernsey authorities, 58 vessels submitted applications, together with location and capture data, of which 40 — all registered in Brittany or Normandy — were accepted, with three more to be issued later.

France is enraged that the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have refused to provide fishing licenses to some French boats after Brexit.

European fishing vessels can continue to operate in UK seas if they seek for fresh licenses and can prove they have previously operated there, according to a compromise struck by London and Brussels late last year.

French trawlers briefly encircled Jersey’s major port in May, as tensions over access to the self-governing British royal territories in the Channel boiled over.

Guernsey’s authorities had previously renewed licenses on a month-to-month basis while the applications were being evaluated.

From February 2022, the licenses granted on Wednesday would allow 40 vessels to continue fishing in Guernsey seas.

Officials added that licenses for three more vessels will be awarded “in due time.”

The interim list’s other vessels will be able to fish until January 31, 2022.

They will not be able to fish in the waters after that unless they can show proof that they have fished there in the past.

“We’ve completed a critical milestone in our licensing roadmap, which we announced back in September,” said Jonathan Le Tocq, a Guernsey official.

“We respect our positive connections with Normandy, Brittany, and La Manche, and I hope that today’s announcement brings much-needed confidence and stability to this new age,” he added.

Annick Girardin, France’s fisheries minister, described the licenses as “great news for our fishermen.”

She stated that while progress had been achieved with Guernsey, “the fight is not over: 111 licenses are still outstanding,” primarily from Jersey and London.

Britain has until December 10 to fix the issue, according to the EU.

Last week, French fishermen stopped cross-Channel traffic for several hours in protest of Britain’s post-Brexit fishing rights.

A half-dozen fishing boats stopped ferries in the northern port of Calais and the southwest port of Ouistreham in Normandy.

The action by French fisherman came as ties between the two countries were at an all-time low, just days after a dinghy carrying migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 27 people.

