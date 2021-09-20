In the midst of a diplomatic spat, Melbourne will purchase trains from a French company.

Even as a diplomatic battle between France and Australia over a canceled submarine sale rages, French business Alstom secured a contract on Monday to provide commuter trains to Melbourne.

Alstom announced in a statement that it will supply 25 six-car X’trapolis trains to Australia’s second-largest city for a total of 300 million euros (US$351 million, Aus$486 million).

The trains will be built in Victoria, with at least 60% local content, according to the business. Alstom has a manufacturing site in Ballarat, Victoria, which is close to Melbourne.

Mark Coxon, the company’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, said, “Alstom is thrilled to extend its long-term cooperation with the Victorian Government and the local supply chain that will ensure we continue to construct trains for Victoria, in Victoria.”

The revelation comes as France has slammed Australia for rejecting a multibillion-dollar deal for French conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered boats as part of a new defence alliance that also includes the United Kingdom.