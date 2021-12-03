In the midst of a currency crisis, Turkey’s inflation rate has risen.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate surpassed 20% on Friday, the highest level in three years, despite the major opposition leader accusing officials of concealing the country’s financial problem.

The currency has plummeted in value, and consumer prices have risen, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarks on a risky gambit to boost his sinking approval ratings ahead of a 2023 election.

The powerful Turkish leader, who has long opposed high interest rates, has put supporters at the central bank who share his unconventional belief that high borrowing costs fuel inflation rather than slow it down.

Since September, the bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by four percentage points in an effort to boost lending and export-driven development.

Most central banks around the world are considering hiking rates to combat a potentially dangerous surge of inflation brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Erdogan’s risk paid off on Friday, when Turkey’s national statistics office released monthly figures indicating the annual inflation rate had risen to 21.31 percent, more than four times the government’s objective.

The results, combined with a downgrading of Turkey’s outlook by ratings agency Fitch, drove the lira back to historic lows.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish currency has lost more than 45 percent of its value versus the US dollar.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, accused the state statistics office of “fabricating” the figures in order to conceal the true impact of the government’s policies on everyday life.

“We came here today to acquire healthy data,” he told a throng of media as he attempted to gain access to the statistics agency’s main office in Ankara for a meeting with its management.

The security officers turned him away.

He remarked of Erdogan’s presidential compound, “This is no longer a governmental institution, but a palace institution.”

Some economists are beginning to doubt the accuracy of Turkey’s official figures.

Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent last month compared to October, according to numbers released on Friday.

During the same time period, the lira fell by about 30% against the dollar.

“So a 30% depreciation in the lira in a month, but just a 3.5 percent increase in prices?” In a note, emerging market economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said, “That makes no sense to me.”

“I’m beginning to have significant reservations about the inflation series’ correctness.” I have put my faith in you (the statistics agency). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.