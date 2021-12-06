In the Maxwell sex trafficking trial, a second accuser takes the stand.

A second woman testified Monday in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, accusing the British socialite of grooming her to participate in sexual behavior with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transporting minors for sex. “Kate,” a pseudonym, is the second of four women set to testify at his trial.

Maxwell is suspected of grooming minors to be exploited by her long-time partner, American businessman Harvey Epstein, who committed suicide in jail two years ago while awaiting prosecution.

When Kate was 17 years old, she was introduced to Maxwell by a then-boyfriend in Paris in 1994.

During interrogation by prosecutors, Kate described Maxwell as “extremely intelligent and very elegant.” “She was a force to be reckoned with.” Kate claimed she gave Maxwell her phone number and was invited to tea at her London home a few weeks later.

Kate expressed her gratitude by saying, “I felt extremely special.” “I felt like I’d made a new connection that had the potential to be really meaningful to me.” Someone seemed to want me, as if they wanted to be my friend.” Kate claimed that she told Maxwell about her challenging family situation. Her mother, who was unwell, lived with her in London.

Maxwell told her “wonderful things” about her lover, including that he was a humanitarian who “loved to help young people,” she added.

She stated, “She claimed he was going to love me.”

Maxwell invited Kate to meet Epstein at her London home a few weeks later, she recalled.

Maxwell asked Kate to “give his feet a little squeeze” and touch his shoulders, according to Kate.

Kate was invited back a few weeks later to give Epstein a massage.

She claimed Epstein undressed in a poorly lit room at Maxwell’s London home, complete with a massage table. Maxwell walked away and shut the door behind him.

Kate stated that the massage had escalated into a sex act, to which Maxwell replied, “How did it go?” Did you have a good time? “Did you enjoy it?” Kate observed, “She seemed extremely enthusiastic and joyful.”

Because Kate was 17 at the time, the age of consent in the United Kingdom, her evidence could not include descriptions of sex activities with Epstein.

Prosecutors are using her testimony to highlight a larger pattern of grooming young girls and to corroborate other accuser allegations, rather than providing evidence of criminal activity.

Kate said she came back several times after that, and Maxwell informed her that Epstein "clearly liked you a lot."