In the latest move aimed against the president’s critics, a Nicaraguan editor has been detained.

After a police raid on the Nicaraguan daily La Prensa on Saturday, a top editor was arrested, making him the latest of dozens of critics of President Daniel Ortega to be arrested.

According to his cousin and colleague journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, Juan Lorenzo Holmann was escorted to a Managua jail to sign documents.

Police verified Holmann’s arrest hours later, saying he was being investigated for customs fraud and money laundering in a statement.

The matter was given over to authorities “for prosecution and to identify criminal obligations,” they stated.

With three months until the presidential election, Holmann’s arrest upped the total number of Ortega opponents detained to 33.

They include Cristiana Chamorro, the vice president of La Prensa, whose family owns the newspaper. She is one of seven presidential candidates currently being kept in custody.

Ortega, a 75-year-old former guerilla, was elected president of Nicaragua in 2007 as a member of the left-wing Sandinista National Liberation Front. He is now seeking re-election to a fourth term.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on his government, accusing him of human rights breaches and repression of opposition figures.

Ortega, for his part, has accused the opposition of attempting to destabilize him with the help of the United States.

Holmann’s arrest came a day after he said the paper’s print edition would be suspended, citing customs officials for refusing to release imported newsprint, an accusation the government rejects.

The digital edition of La Prensa is still available. It is Nicaragua’s only national newspaper with a circulation of over a million copies.