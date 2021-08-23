In the last 24 hours, 16,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul Airport, according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon reported Monday that some 16,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan through Kabul airport in the last 24 hours, as the US strives to complete its airlift by August 31.

General Hank Taylor informed reporters that in the 24 hours leading up to 3 a.m. Monday (0700 GMT), 61 military, commercial, and charter flights from a variety of countries took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport, transporting individuals fleeing the Taliban’s takeover.

According to Taylor, 11,000 people were evacuated that day by US military airlift operations.

According to Taylor, 42,000 people have been moved from Afghanistan on US flights since July, with 37,000 of them after the heavy airlift operations began on August 14 as the Taliban entered Kabul.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, this includes “several thousand” US citizens and “thousands” of Afghans who worked for US forces, had applied for or received special immigrant visas, and Afghans seen as vulnerable to Taliban attacks because of their work in non-governmental organizations, the media, and other jobs.

The focus, according to Kirby, remains on completing US evacuation operations by the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden for the end of the US pullout from Afghanistan.

This would necessitate the departure of the 5,800 US troops who have been in charge of airport operations and security since August 14, as well as vast quantities of equipment brought in to assist their task.

Officials from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France warned Monday that their evacuations may continue after August 31, and that they want the US troops to stay in position to assist with the international airlift.

The G7 group of wealthy nations will meet digitally on Afghanistan on Tuesday.

“Whether or not the United States can be convinced to stay is a matter for Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) to decide tomorrow at the G7 meeting,” British armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.

The G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, is currently chaired by the United Kingdom.

Although the Taliban have stated that they will hold the US to the deadline, Kirby did not rule out the possibility of Washington extending it.

“The goal for the United States is to get as many people out as quickly as possible,” Kirby said.

“By the end of the month, the focus is on attempting to achieve this as best we can,” he said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan avoided questions about extending the US withdrawal date at the White House. Brief News from Washington Newsday.