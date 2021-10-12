In the Kenyan Sea Border Row, Somalia comes out on top.

After a protracted legal struggle with Kenya, the United Nations’ top court gave Somalia sovereignty of the majority of a potentially oil- and gas-rich swath of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague awarded Kenya only a small portion of the disputed stretch of sea off the East African coast.

Kenya, on the other hand, has refused to recognize the “biased” court’s jurisdiction, therefore all eyes will be on Nairobi’s next move in one of the world’s most turbulent regions.

After a long legal battle, judges unanimously decided there was “no agreed maritime boundary” in existence and established a new border near the one claimed by Somalia.

“The court is so satisfied that the amended line… achieves an equitable solution,” Chief Judge Jean Donoghue said in a summary of the verdict.

After years of failed attempts to resolve a dispute over the 100,000 square kilometer (38,000 square mile) area, Somalia took Kenya to court in 2014.

The ICJ’s decision is final and cannot be overturned, but the court, which was established after WWII to resolve disputes between UN member nations, has no methods of implementing its decisions.

States, on the other hand, can take a case to the UN Security Council if another country refuses to follow a verdict.

The direction that their shared marine boundary should take from the point where their land frontiers meet on the shore was at the heart of the Somalia-Kenya dispute.

Somalia insisted that the boundary should be oriented in the same direction as its land border, i.e., 200 nautical miles to the southeast.

Kenya, on the other hand, claims that its border runs in a straight line due east, giving it a large triangular slice of the sea.

Nairobi claims sovereignty over the region, which it has held since 1979.

The contested territory is thought to have huge gas and oil resources, as well as significant fishing rights. Nairobi has already awarded ENI, the Italian energy giant, exploration permission, but Somalia has objected.

Kenya’s assertions that Somalia had essentially approved to Nairobi’s border proposal were dismissed by the ICJ on Tuesday.

The line Kenya wanted to draw from the shore was also rejected by the judges, who said it would have had a “severe cut-off effect” for Somalia.

It did, however, make a minor adjustment to Mogadishu’s proposal, stating that Kenya feared having its maritime rights wedged between Somalia to the north and Tanzania to the south.

Finally, the court threw out all of Somalia's damages claims.