In the Kenyan Sea Border Judgment, Somalia comes out on top.

After a protracted legal struggle with Kenya over their shared sea boundary, the UN’s top court handed Somalia sovereignty of the majority of a potentially oil- and gas-rich swath of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

Chief judge Joan Donoghue said the International Court of Justice concluded there was “no accepted maritime boundary” and drew a new border near the one claimed by Somalia, albeit Kenya preserved a portion of the 100,000 square kilometer (38,000 square mile) region.

Kenya, which had claimed the entire territory off the East African coast, announced last week that it would reject the “biased” Hague-based court’s jurisdiction.

The court’s eventual verdict might have far-reaching implications for the future of relations between two important countries in one of the world’s most unstable areas.

In 2014, Somalia took Kenya to the International Court of Justice over a disputed stretch of sea.

The point where the land frontiers meet on the shore is where the dispute centers on the direction that the shared marine boundary should take.

Somalia insisted that the boundary be drawn in the same direction as its land border, i.e., 200 nautical miles to the southeast.

Kenya, on the other hand, claims that its border runs in a straight line due east, giving it a large triangular slice of the sea.

In the end, the court established a line that was closer to Somalia’s stated border.

Nairobi claims sovereignty over the area since 1979, when it declared the boundaries of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which is a maritime territory where a country has the right to utilize natural resources.

The 100,000-square-kilometer (38,000-square-mile) contested territory is thought to include abundant gas and oil resources, as well as valuable fishing rights.

Nairobi has already awarded ENI, the Italian energy giant, exploration permission, but Somalia has objected.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was established after World War II to resolve disputes between UN member nations, issues binding decisions that cannot be appealed.

The court has no direct methods of implementing its decisions, although it can refer noncompliance to the UN.

In a similar maritime border dispute between Colombia and Nicaragua, the case was brought back to court in September when Nicaragua accused Colombia of disregarding a court ruling in its favor from 2012.

Kenya withdrew from hearings in the Somalia case in March, saying unsuccessfully that the court had jurisdiction over the matter.

Nairobi gave notice just over two weeks ago.