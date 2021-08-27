In the Kabul attacks, 12 US troops were killed and 15 were injured, according to a US general.

The chief of US Central Command said that Islamic State militants murdered 12 US personnel and injured 15 others in suicide bombing assaults in Kabul on Thursday.

General Kenneth McKenzie informed reporters that “a number of Afghan civilians were also killed or injured in the attack.” “We’re still trying to figure out how much money we’ve lost.”

Despite the bombings, McKenzie said the US airlift in Kabul would continue.

“Let me be clear about something. While we are devastated by the loss of life, both American and Afghan, we will continue to carry out our objective, which is to get as many evacuees and civilians out of Afghanistan as possible, he said.

IS terrorists may attempt more attacks, McKenzie added, but that “will not discourage us from completing the objective.”

“We believe it is their intention to continue those attacks, and we anticipate that they will,” he said. “Everything we can to prevent those assaults is being done.”

Since August 14, more than 100,000 civilians have been evacuated from Kabul, according to the general: 66,000 by the US and 37,000 by allies.

McKenzie stated, “As of today, we have around 5,000 evacuees on the ramp at (Hamid Karzai International Airport).”

Two suicide bombers detonated explosives at the Abbey Gate at Kabul airport and the adjoining Baron Hotel, according to the general.

IS terrorists then opened fire on civilians and military forces, according to him.

McKenzie did not blame the Taliban for the attack, but he did say the Taliban needed to expand their perimeter around the airport, which has been swamped by Afghans wanting to flee the country since the Taliban took control.

He said that the US has shared danger intelligence with the Taliban.

“We believe that they have thwarted certain attacks,” he said. “I don’t believe there’s enough evidence to persuade me that they let it happen.”

The US airlift will terminate on August 31st, along with the withdrawal of all US soldiers from Afghanistan.