In the Iraqi election, pro-Iran voters were punished.

Iraq’s election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with people preferring economic recovery to military showmanship.

According to preliminary findings, the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the multi-party Hashed, won only about 15 seats in the October 10 election.

It had 48 seats in the previous parliament, making it the second-largest group.

The movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and foe of Iran, was the big victor, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count.

Hashed leaders have dismissed the findings as a “scam” and announced that they will file an appeal before the final tally, which is due in the coming weeks.

The results, according to analysts, demonstrate that the largely Shiite Hashed alliance has failed to meet Iraqis’ political aspirations since first joining parliament in 2018, following their key role in destroying the Islamic State jihadist group.

Opposition activists accuse Hashed’s armed organizations of being beholden to Iran and working as a tool of tyranny against critics, despite the fact that 160,000 fighters have been integrated into Iraq’s official security services.

The Fatah MPs are also perceived as lacking in vision for economic development in an oil-rich country beset by failed public services and widespread corruption — the very grievances that sparked a two-year-long youth-led anti-government protest movement that culminated in this month’s elections.

Salwa, 22, said she did not vote for the alliance this time, unlike in 2018. “All they came up with was hollow slogans,” the student, who did not want to be identified, added.

“My father insisted that my mother and I vote for the Conquest,” Salwa explained, but she chose former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who served from 2006 to 2014.

Maliki, a close ally of Hashed and a figure with ties to Iran, won more than 30 seats in the 329-seat parliament, which was the election’s biggest surprise.

The Hashed’s weaponry, according to political scientist Ihsan al-Shamari, was “a key cause” of their poor performance.

According to Shamari, its tight relations with Iran and multiple instances of “looking to be above the state” have harmed its popularity.

Dozens of activists have been kidnapped or slain since the October 2019 uprising, and their movement blames the pro-Iranian side.

A 45-year-old shopkeeper, Jalal Mohamed, stated he did not vote for the Hashed.

"The country is on the verge of collapse, and their leaders are powerless to stop it."