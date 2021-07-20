In the Hajj ritual, pilgrims ‘stone the Devil’ with sanitized pebbles.

On Monday, Muslim pilgrims took part in the “stoning of the devil,” the final major ceremony of this year’s hajj, which is once again subject to rigorous coronavirus restrictions.

Small groups of pilgrims crossed the Valley of Mina near Mecca in western Saudi Arabia at first light to symbolically “humiliate” the devil at the Jamrah al-Aqaba mosque.

They each flung seven stones at a pillar symbolizing Satan, wearing masks and the ihram, a seamless white garment worn by pilgrims. The stones were taken from sealed bags provided by the authorities.

“I’ve dreamed of doing the hajj my whole life, and I still can’t believe it,” Lina, a 38-year-old Syrian pilgrim, told AFP, calling it “the happiest day of my life.”

In previous years, the stoning practice has resulted in catastrophic stampedes when millions of people congregate on a small area.

However, the pandemic has caused Saudi authorities to drastically reduce the hajj for the second year, with only 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents of the country participating, up from 10,000 last year.

“Our focus has always been the safety of pilgrims, which is why we decided to cap their numbers at 60,000 to ensure that the procedures are followed and everyone is safe,” Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah told AFP.

“We are regularly monitoring the situation,” he said late Monday, adding that no cases of coronavirus had been identified among pilgrims so far.

The hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars and a duty for all able-bodied Muslims who have the financial means to do so at least once in their lives, is normally one of the world’s greatest religious gatherings, with 2.5 million people expected to attend in 2019.

For Saudi authorities, the custodianship of Islam’s holiest shrines is their most important source of political legitimacy, therefore hosting the pilgrimage is a matter of prestige.

However, the exclusion of abroad pilgrims has generated widespread dissatisfaction among Muslims around the world, who normally save for years to participate.

“If we can guarantee full control (of Covid) and assure the safety of pilgrims as well, which is a top concern for the kingdom and its leaders,” the health minister stated.

Pilgrims return to Mecca’s Grand Mosque after the stoning rite to do a last “tawaf,” or circling of the Kaaba.

The Kaaba is a cube-shaped edifice.