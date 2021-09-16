In the Greater Sahara, the leader of the Islamic State was killed by French forces, according to Macron.

President Emmanuel Macron announced early Thursday that Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, had been killed by French forces.

The majority of terrorist attacks in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have been attributed on the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

ISGS and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims routinely target the critical “tri-border” area (GSIM).

Macron stated, “This is yet another big victory in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.”

In Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, ISGS has engaged out particularly brutal attacks on civilians and military.

In a devastating incident in 2017, the gang attacked US forces. The commander of ISGS personally ordered the execution of six French charity workers, as well as their Niger guides and drivers, on August 9, 2020 in Niger.

In line with its goal of targeting jihadist leaders, the French military has killed numerous high-ranking members of ISGS.

After more than eight years of military deployment in the Sahel, Macron stated in June that France’s anti-jihadist Barkhane force will be reduced to emphasis on counterterrorism operations and helping local troops.

“This evening, the nation remembers all of its heroes who died in the Serval and Barkhane missions for France in the Sahel, as well as the grieving families and the wounded.

“Their sacrifice will not go unnoticed. “We will continue this struggle with our African, European, and American partners,” Macron wrote in another tweet.