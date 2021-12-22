In the Gold Mine Row, Kyrgyzstan is ‘open to an out-of-court settlement.’

A top official in Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday that the country is open to settling its concerns with the Canadian investor who ran the country’s massive Kumtor gold mine until authorities seized it over earlier this year.

Kyrgyzstan defended its takeover of the mine in May, citing alleged environmental and safety violations by business Centerra Gold, which accounted for 12.5 percent of GDP in 2020.

The claims have been strenuously disputed by Centerra, and the two parties are currently involved in international arbitration proceedings in Stockholm.

In a statement issued early Wednesday, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov stated that Kyrgyzstan is “open to negotiating an out-of-court settlement that is satisfactory to all parties.”

“However,” he said, “we are also prepared to pursue legal arbitration to its right and just conclusion.”

According to Baisalov, government investigators are “continuing to look into compelling evidence of corruption involving Centerra dating back to 2004” as well as other alleged crimes.

The probe, according to Centerra, is merely an excuse to justify the mine’s nationalization.

Since its eviction, Kyrgyz authorities have “failed to appropriately secure the mine’s infrastructure from flooding and other risks, and may be experiencing production challenges,” the firm warned in September.

Kumtor is an important part of the former Soviet state’s predominantly rural economy, and it has long been a source of friction between rival political forces.

Sadyr Japarov, whose meteoric climb from a prison cell to the presidency at the start of the year foretold doom for Centerra, had advocated for the nationalization of the gold mine when he was in opposition.

Japarov, who was imprisoned for organizing the kidnapping of a government official, has long maintained that the case was made up to punish him for his nationalisation effort.

During a period of political uncertainty last year, the populist was set free.

Several past prime ministers have been detained as part of ongoing criminal investigations into alleged wrongdoings at Kumtor.

Askar Akayev, the country’s first president, has flown in twice for questioning from his de facto exile in Russia, where he was the first of three post-independence Kyrgyz leaders to be deposed during mass protests in 2005.

He was not detained during either trip, but the national security committee announced in a press release on Tuesday that he is still being investigated.