In the Ghosn case, a former French minister has been charged with corruption.

Rachida Dati, a former cabinet minister and close associate of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, was accused Tuesday by France’s financial crimes section over her ties with disgraced former Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn.

In respect to consultancy work she did for Ghosn from 2010 to 2012, when she was still an MP in the European Parliament, she is accused of both “passive corruption by a person holding an electoral mandate” and “benefiting from abuse of power.”

Dati collected 900,000 euros ($1.06 million) in lawyer’s fees during that time, according to a person close to the probe.

The investigation is attempting to determine if she was doing so just for legal purposes or if she was actively lobbying European legislators, which would be criminal.

Dati’s contract, according to Le Monde, required her to assist Renault’s international expansion, particularly in the Middle East and Northern Africa. According to Le Monde, Dati requested that the work be kept completely private.

Dati, who is presently the mayor of Paris’s 7th district for the right-wing Republicans (LR) party and is rumored to be a potential presidential candidate, served as Sarkozy’s justice minister and election campaign spokesperson from 2007 and 2009.

Three judges have been scrutinizing contracts negotiated by Renault Nissan’s Dutch unit when Ghosn was the group’s CEO since the summer of 2019.

In November, Dati was questioned for 16 hours in the case but was not formally charged, instead being given the status of an aided witness.

However, investigating magistrates questioned her again earlier this month and filed the charges.

“The court system is being utilized for an ulterior political motive,” Dati claimed, threatening to fight back.

She said that the automaker was “neither the plaintiff nor the victim, and no public monies were involved.”

Dati’s defense team, on the other hand, had previously contended that none of her earnings were hidden and therefore a three-year statute of limitations should apply.

The financial crimes unit magistrates disagreed, and they proceeded their case, which had been sparked by a legal complaint from a Renault shareholder.

Ghosn, who had a stellar reputation as a top car executive for years, was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on financial misconduct charges and spent 130 days in custody before escaping bail and sneaking himself out of the country in late 2019.

Ghosn, who is wanted by Interpol, is currently in Lebanon, where he has been questioned.